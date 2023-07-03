Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2023 22:30 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 22:30 IST
Humid weather in Delhi
Humid weather conditions prevailed in the national capital on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 38.4 degrees Celsius,a notch above the season's average.

The minimum temperature settled at 27.8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, according to the weather department.

Humidity levels oscillated between 88 per cent and 52 per cent.

The department has forecast generally cloudy skies for Tuesday with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 38 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

