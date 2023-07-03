Humid weather in Delhi

Humid weather conditions prevailed in the national capital on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 38.4 degrees Celsius,a notch above the season's average.

The minimum temperature settled at 27.8 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, according to the weather department.

Humidity levels oscillated between 88 per cent and 52 per cent.

The department has forecast generally cloudy skies for Tuesday with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 38 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively.

