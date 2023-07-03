In visit to Osmania General Hospital, Telangana Governor raises questions over quality of facilities

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday made a surprise visit to state-run Osmania General Hospital (OGH) here, and voiced concern regarding the quality of facilities along with the issue of limited space in the premises.

The visit came days after state Health Minister T Harish Rao took exception to a tweet by her on the condition of the Nizam-era OGH.

During her visit to the OGH, she visited all the hospital wards and engaged in discussions with both the patients and doctors and paramedical staff, a release from Raj Bhavan said.

The Governor expressed concern regarding the quality of facilities and the issue of limited space and mentioned that she has raised these concerns with the Chief Minister and the Health Department on multiple occasions, it said.

On June 28, Soundararajan's tweet on the ''dilapidated condition'' of Osmania General Hospital drew sharp criticism from the ruling BRS government, with Health Minister Harish Rao saying she failed to acknowledge the development that took place in the health sector in Telangana.

Soundararajan further said her first meeting upon assuming office as the Governor of Telangana was with a delegation from Osmania General Hospital.

Since then, she has made regular appeals on improving facilities at the hospital and communicated this with the state government.

The Governor has received numerous appeals from both OGH medical students and the general public regarding the "horrible" condition of Osmania General Hospital.

She also highlighted that the issue was raised during a recent OGH alumni meeting. Notably, the High Court has cleared the case, and she expressed appreciation for this decision, it said.

Soundararajan urged the state government to make alternative arrangements before any further legal hurdles arise.

Emphasising that the well-being of poor patients should be the government's highest priority, she acknowledged the exemplary work being done by the doctors despite the existing limitations.

She specifically mentioned the unhygenic conditions of the hospital toilets, washrooms, the roof ceiling in the old building, and the inadequate ventilation.

During her visit, the Governor observed the post-operative ward and general ward, both of which she described as being not in good state.

Soundararajan clarified that her intention was not to engage in a blame game, but rather to ensure that the poor and needy patients receive the best possible treatment facilities as it is the only resort to them to get treatment.

She urged the government to improve hospital infrastructure and treatment facilities.

The Governor expected all authorities concerned to take her suggestions constructively and take appropriate measures. She underscored her perspective as a doctor and reiterated that the well-being of patients will always be her top concern.

She stated that she wants the government to take immediate action in constructing a new building with 3,000 beds. In case any legal obstacles arise due to the heritage building, she requested that alternative arrangements be made promptly.

Meanwhile, in an apparent reference to the Governor's stance on the OGH, Harish Rao said ''those occupying constitutional posts'' speak as if the government is neglecting the medical sector.

Speaking at an event, the Minister said people are coming to government hospitals as the administration is providing all infrastructure facilities.

On Monday, a review meeting was held at the Secretariat in which public representatives expressed unanimous support for the construction of a new building for OGH, an official release said.

Health Minister Rao assured that the government would thoroughly examine the opinion expressed in the meeting and promptly submit an affidavit to the High Court, informing them of the decision.

Once the High Court grants permission, the construction of the new building will commence without delay, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)