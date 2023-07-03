Left Menu

J-K: 1.08-km Ramban viaduct along Jammu-Srinagar NH completed

The 1.08-km two-lane Ramban viaduct along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been completed and opened for restricted traffic movement on a trial basis, officials said on Monday. It missed several deadlines, including the one in April because of inclement weather.In Jammu and Kashmir, we have completed the construction of the 1.08-km two-lane Ramban viaduct.

PTI | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 03-07-2023 23:03 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 23:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixbay
The 1.08-km two-lane Ramban viaduct along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been completed and opened for restricted traffic movement on a trial basis, officials said on Monday. Work on the viaduct was approved in December 2015 but it was delayed by more than a year due to technical issues. It missed several deadlines, including the one in April because of inclement weather.

''In Jammu and Kashmir, we have completed the construction of the 1.08-km two-lane Ramban viaduct. This viaduct, built at a cost of Rs 140 crore, is situated on the Udhampur-Ramban section of the NH-44. In addition, another two-lane viaduct, running parallel to this structure, is nearing completion and will be opened soon,'' Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said in a tweet.

He said the construction of this 26-span viaduct incorporates various structural arrangements utilising concrete and steel girders.

''It serves a dual purpose: firstly, it relieves congestion in Ramban Bazar, ensuring smoother movement of vehicles. Secondly, it facilitates the seamless passage of vehicles and pilgrim traffic during the annual ‘Shri Amarnath Yatra’ on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway 44,'' the minister said.

He said under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government remains unwavering in its commitment to providing Jammu and Kashmir with exceptional highway infrastructure.

''This transformative development not only contributes to the region's economic growth but also enhances its appeal as a premier tourist destination,'' he said.

An official of the construction company said restricted traffic, mostly carrying Amarnath pilgrims, was allowed on a trial basis over the past couple of days.

''The viaduct will be opened for normal traffic within the next few days after a fresh inspection,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

