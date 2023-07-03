Left Menu

Maha: Fire breaks out in godown in Palghar, no report of injuries; dousing operations underway

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 03-07-2023 23:24 IST | Created: 03-07-2023 23:20 IST
Maha: Fire breaks out in godown in Palghar, no report of injuries; dousing operations underway
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out in the godown of a chemical factory in Tarapur MIDC in Maharashtra's Palghar district late Monday evening, an official said.

There are no reports as yet of anyone getting injured in the blaze that started at 9:30pm, chief of the district disaster management cell Vivekanand Kadam said.

''Three fire engines and Disaster Management Cell personnel are on the spot to douse the blaze and the operation is underway. The cause of the fire is not known at the moment,'' he added.

