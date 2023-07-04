Left Menu

Peru to declare emergency status as Ubinas volcano rumbles

Peru will declare emergency status in the area around the Ubinas volcano in the southern region of Moquegua, the prime minister said on Monday, as the country's most active volcano has been spewing ash for several days.

Updated: 04-07-2023 01:01 IST
Peru will declare emergency status in the area around the Ubinas volcano in the southern region of Moquegua, the prime minister said on Monday, as the country's most active volcano has been spewing ash for several days. The National Institute of Civil Defense (Indeci) said in a statement that the area's status alert has been raised to "orange" from yellow according to national standards after the volcano showed ash spill that reached 1,700 meters in height.

Southern Peru, an area where there are important mining sites, is home to a dozen active volcanoes. Peru is also in the so-called Pacific "Ring of Fire," an area with a high incidence of earthquakes and volcanic activity. Prime Minister Alberto Otarola told reporters at the Government Palace that the emergency status will probably be declared in the next few days in order to provide "the necessary prevention measures" for the region.

INDECI advised the region's 2,000-strong population to stay away from the volcano and keep doors and windows closed. Masks and glasses were delivered to the population, authorities added.

Peruvian authorities in 2019 evacuated hundreds of people living near the Ubinas volcano after explosions and ashes emissions.

