Wildfire destroys several structures in southwestern Washington's Skamania County

A weekend wildfire in southwestern Washington has grown to 533 acres, leaving an undetermined number of structures destroyed, according to authorities.

Skamania County firefighters responded to reports of the wildfire on Sunday at 11:19 a.m. near Highway 14 in Underwood, an unincorporated community near the Columbia River. Hot, windy conditions caused the “Tunnel 5” fire to spread rapidly through the afternoon, prompting authorities to issue an evacuation notice for a two-mile radius around Cook Underhill Road, where crews are engaged in active firefighting. A shelter has been set up at Skamania County Fairgrounds in Stevenson, Washington. The fire's cause is under investigation, authorities said.

As of Monday morning, 26 engines, 5 hand crews and 19 water tenders — 166 fire personnel total — were engaged with the fire, which is 0 per cent contained. “Several structures have been lost,” the Skamania County Sheriff's Office wrote in an update posted to Facebook late Sunday night. The fire threatens hundreds of residences, a fish hatchery and vineyards, according to the Seattle Times. Aircraft are using the Columbia River for water to fight the fire. Authorities are advising recreationalists and boaters in the Columbia River to use extreme caution and avoid the areas where aircraft are dipping in the river.

Highway 14 is closed between mile markers 53 and 63.

A boil order has been issued in Underwood due to a loss of pressure in the water system that may lead to contamination.

Due to dry conditions, the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for Skamania and surrounding counties, effective until 11 p.m. Wednesday. In Washington — which last year enjoyed one of its mildest wildfire seasons in a decade — officials are putting residents on alert as they brace for what could be one of its busiest.

