Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Leaf-blowers to the rescue at slippery Wimbledon

Tennis-Leaf-blowers to the rescue at slippery Wimbledon

Frustrated fans were left wondering quite what was the point of Wimbledon's 80 million-pound ($101 million) Centre Court roof on Monday when Novak Djokovic's match was delayed for over an hour as ball boys took to using leaf-blowers to dry the grass. Defending champion Djokovic had just taken the first set 6-3 against Argentina's Pedro Cachin when light rain took the players off and led to the roof being slid into place - a process that takes 10 minutes.

