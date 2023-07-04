Left Menu

Pradhan urges Odisha CM to provide compensation to people affected by Rengali dam project

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has written to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, requesting him to provide compensation to 13,000 families who were displaced decades ago due to the construction of the Rengali dam as they are yet to receive the financial aid.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-07-2023 10:03 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 09:51 IST
Pradhan urges Odisha CM to provide compensation to people affected by Rengali dam project
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has written to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, requesting him to provide compensation to 13,000 families who were displaced decades ago due to the construction of the Rengali dam as they are yet to receive the financial aid. The senior BJP leader also urged Patnaik to accord revenue village status to places, where the displaced people are now living, and give them permanent land records. The project has helped Odisha to expand irrigation facilities and augment hydropower generation but the ''displaced people continue to remain neglected'', Pradhan claimed in the letter written in Odisa language on Sunday. The Rengali dam, which was built over the Brahmani river in 1980, is the second-largest river embankment project in Odisha, he said.

The minister noted that around 13,000 families in 236 revenue villages became homeless due to the project between 1978 and 1984. ''Displaced families are still living in poverty due to a lack of proper accommodation and compensation,'' Pradhan said. “In September 2010, as per the instruction of the chief minister, the amount of compensation was estimated at Rs 152 crore, but the affected families are yet to get compensation and rehabilitation packages,'' Pradhan claimed. The compensation amount announced by the state government should be paid to the displaced people at the earliest, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
3
IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection between informal and the circular economy

IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection be...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

The Most Memorable Moments in Cricket World Cup History

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023