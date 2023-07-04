Parker Solar Probe will swing past Venus next month | Details Inside

NASA's Parker Solar Probe, a spacecraft on a daring mission to unlock the mysteries of the Sun, is gearing up for its sixth flyby of Venus, which is scheduled for August 21, 2023.

The upcoming flyby will be the sixth of seven planned encounters with Venus during the Parker Solar Probe's primary mission. The spacecraft strategically utilizes the gravitational pull of Venus to gradually tighten its orbit around the Sun. By doing so, it prepares for a future perihelion at an astonishingly close distance of just 4.5 million miles from the Sun's scorching surface.

The mission achieved a significant milestone last month as it completed its 16th orbit around the Sun on June 27, 2023. During this milestone orbit, the spacecraft came very close to the Sun, known as perihelion, on June 22, 2023, bringing the probe within a mere 5.3 million miles of the Sun's blazing surface while flying at an incredible speed of 364,610 miles per hour.

This upcoming perihelion is of utmost importance as the Sun continues to display increasing activity. Researchers and scientists eagerly await the invaluable data that the probe will collect during this close approach. The probe's close proximity to the Sun will enable scientists to study the fundamental processes of our star in unprecedented detail, shedding light on solar winds, magnetic fields, and other key aspects of heliophysics.

The Parker Solar Probe has already revolutionized our understanding of the Sun since its launch in August 2018. The spacecraft is equipped with a sturdy heat shield capable of withstanding extreme temperatures.

"Parker has already taught us so much, allowing us to investigate the source of the solar wind and discover more about the magnetic activity within the corona. We're excited to see what else this mission has to show us as Parker gets even closer to an increasingly more active Sun," said Nour ​Raouafi, Parker Solar Probe project scientist at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL).