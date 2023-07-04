Left Menu

India leading in spirituality, technology and economy, says PM Modi

In his virtual address during the inauguration of Sai Hira Global Convention Centre at Prasanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh, Modi said 40 per cent of the total real-time online transactions are taking place in India.He further said that India has the third largest startup ecosystem in the world and was competing with big countries in areas such as digital technology and 5G technology.On one hand spiritual centres are reviving in the country and simultaneously India is leading in economy and technology Today India is among the worlds top five economies.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 04-07-2023 13:26 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 12:02 IST
India leading in spirituality, technology and economy, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India was marching ahead in various fields, including technology and economy even as spiritual centres are reviving in the country. In his virtual address during the inauguration of Sai Hira Global Convention Centre at Prasanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh, Modi said 40 per cent of the total real-time online transactions are taking place in India.

He further said that India has the third largest startup ecosystem in the world and was competing with big countries in areas such as digital technology and 5G technology.

“On one hand spiritual centres are reviving in the country and simultaneously India is leading in economy and technology… Today India is among the world's top five economies. India has the world's third largest startup ecosystem in the world,” he said.

For thousands of years Indian saints have nourished the spirit of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat', Modi reminded.

“I have come to Puttaparthi many times, but this time I could not come. I have been invited to come and give blessings, but I will come to take blessings but not give, he said.

Though he may not be with them physically, Modi said with the help of technology ‘I am with all of you’.

Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust has built Sai Hira Global Convention Centre at Prasanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi, funded by philanthropist Ryuko Hira, demonstrating the vision of cultural exchange, spirituality and Global exchange.

The new facility will host conferences, seminars and cultural events, including encouraging dialogue and understanding between individuals from all walks of life.

It is also equipped with meditation halls, serene gardens and accommodation facilities.

Prasanthi Nilayam is the main ashram of Sri Sathya Sai Baba, located in the eponymous district of Andhra Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
3
IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection between informal and the circular economy

IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection be...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

The Most Memorable Moments in Cricket World Cup History

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023