Bilaspur administration warns against dumping of muck in Govind Sagar Lake

The district administration here has issued instructions against the dumping of muck in the Govind Sagar Lake and sought reports every month from all sub-divisional officers on the illegal practice, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.

There will be no dumping of muck in any part of the Lake, Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq said at a meeting held on Monday evening in the wake of a Himachal Pradesh High Court direction to ensure illegal dumping of materials in Govind Sagar Lake is stopped.

According to the statement, cases of debris from the construction of a four-lane road Alsu Bridge, Mandi Bharadi, Jagatkhana were discussed in the meeting.

Cases of illegal dumping in several corners of the lake by the Bhakra Dam Management Board were raised in the meeting and the DC instructed officials of the National Highway Authority of India and a construction company to remove the debris from the lake, it said.

The deputy commissioner issued instructions to all sub-divisional officers to submit action-taken reports over illegal dumping in their areas of jurisdiction twice a month.

He also directed the Pollution Control Board to collect fines in cases of illegal dumping.

The official said the four-laning project and the Bhakra Dam project are of national importance and it should be ensured that these cause minimum damage to the Bhakra Dam.

Instructions were issued to improve the condition of all link roads with four lanes so local people do not face inconvenience.

