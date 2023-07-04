Left Menu

Housing sales down 1pc in Jan-Jun across top 8 cities; gross office leasing up 3pc: Knight Frank

The housing demand is driven by mid and premium segment while the share of affordable housing in sales has come down.As per the Knight Frank data, housing sales in Mumbai fell 8 per cent to 40,798 units in January-June from 44,200 units in the year-ago period.However, the gross office space leasing in the financial capital rose 9 per cent to 3.2 million square feet from 3 million square feet.In Delhi-NCR, housing sales were up 3 per cent to 30,114 units from 29,101 units.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2023 15:09 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 13:42 IST
Housing sales down 1pc in Jan-Jun across top 8 cities; gross office leasing up 3pc: Knight Frank
Representative image Image Credit: Unsplash
  • Country:
  • India

Housing sales fell marginally by 1 per cent during January-June period this year, while gross leasing of office space rose 3 per cent across eight major cities, according to Knight Frank India.

Housing prices increased 2–10 per cent year-on-year.

Releasing its bi-annual report for India's top eight realty market on Tuesday, real estate consultant Knight Frank India said housing sales have dipped 1 per cent to 1,56,640 units in January-June from 1,58,705 units in the year-ago period.

In contrast, gross office space leasing increased 3 per cent to 26.1 million square feet from 25.3 million square feet.

Commenting on the findings, Knight Frank India CMD Shishir Baijal told reporters that housing and office markets across major cities have remained steady in the first half of this calendar year despite rise in interest rates on home loans and global headwinds.

On housing market, he said a strong positive consumer sentiment was observed and sales have remained above 1.5 lakh units consistently in the six- month period.

Baijal noted that the share of sale of luxury homes in the overall housing sales has risen. The housing demand is driven by mid and premium segment while the share of affordable housing in sales has come down.

As per the Knight Frank data, housing sales in Mumbai fell 8 per cent to 40,798 units in January-June from 44,200 units in the year-ago period.

However, the gross office space leasing in the financial capital rose 9 per cent to 3.2 million square feet from 3 million square feet.

In Delhi-NCR, housing sales were up 3 per cent to 30,114 units from 29,101 units. Office space leasing in NCR increased 24 per cent to 5.1 million square feet from 4.1 million square feet.

Sales of residential properties in Bengaluru were down 2 per cent to 26,247 units from 26,677 units. But, office leasing in Bengaluru fell 10 per cent to 7 million square feet from 7.7 million square feet.

In Pune, housing sales fell 1 per cent to 21,670 units from 21,797 units. Leasing of office space fell 30 per cent to 2.3 million square feet from 3.3 million square feet.

Housing sales in Chennai rose 3 per cent to 7,150 units from 6,951 units. Interestingly, the leasing of office space in Chennai jumped over two-fold to 4.5 million square feet from 2.2 million square feet.

In Hyderabad, housing sales increased 5 per cent to 15,355 units from 14,693 units. In contrast, the leasing of office space in Hyderabad declined 8 per cent to 2.9 million square feet from 3.2 million square feet.

Sales of residential properties in Kolkata went up 3 per cent to 7,324 units from 7,090 units. But, office demand fell 3 per cent to 0.6 million square feet.

In Ahmedabad, housing sales decreased 3 per cent to 7,982 units in January-June period this year from 8,197 units in the year-ago period. Office space leasing dropped sharply by 59 per cent to 0.5 million square feet in the first half of this year from 1.3 million square feet in the corresponding period of 2022.

Commenting on the Delhi-NCR market, Mohit Jain, Managing Director, Krisumi Corporation, said, sales have increased on strong demand for properties across all price bracket.

''Strong appetite to own housing properties is driving sales... With interest rates having stabilized and expected to start falling by the end of this year, sales momentum is expected to continue,'' Jain added.

On office market, Knight Frank highlighted that leasing of office space by co-working operators is at a record high of 6.8 million square feet, its share of transactions at a record high of 26 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
3
IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection between informal and the circular economy

IKEA Social Entrepreneurship, Ashoka, UNDP partner to focus on connection be...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

The Most Memorable Moments in Cricket World Cup History

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023