External Affairs ministry sanctions Rs 262 cr for NBCC to redevelop housing complex in central Delhi

State-owned NBCC on Tuesday said the external affairs ministry has sanctioned Rs 261.71 crore for redevelopment of a housing complex in central Delhi.

In August 2022, NBCC had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the ministry for redevelopment of MEA housing complex (Old) at Kasturba Gandhi Marg for a tentative cost of Rs 175 crore.

NBCC in a regulatory filing said Ministry of External Affairs has sanctioned an amount of Rs 261.71 crore for redevelopment of the MEA housing complex.

In a separate filing, NBCC said it inked an MoU with Currency Note Press (CNP) under Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Ltd (SPMCIL), Maharashtra on June 23 for planning, designing and execution of upcoming works such as state of art museum, infrastructure development works like treatment plants etc at CNP, Nashik.

NBCC is into Project Management Consultancy (PMC) and real estate business.

