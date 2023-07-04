Left Menu

External Affairs ministry sanctions Rs 262 cr for NBCC to redevelop housing complex in central Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2023 16:32 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 16:32 IST
External Affairs ministry sanctions Rs 262 cr for NBCC to redevelop housing complex in central Delhi

State-owned NBCC on Tuesday said the external affairs ministry has sanctioned Rs 261.71 crore for redevelopment of a housing complex in central Delhi.

In August 2022, NBCC had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the ministry for redevelopment of MEA housing complex (Old) at Kasturba Gandhi Marg for a tentative cost of Rs 175 crore.

NBCC in a regulatory filing said Ministry of External Affairs has sanctioned an amount of Rs 261.71 crore for redevelopment of the MEA housing complex.

In a separate filing, NBCC said it inked an MoU with Currency Note Press (CNP) under Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Ltd (SPMCIL), Maharashtra on June 23 for planning, designing and execution of upcoming works such as state of art museum, infrastructure development works like treatment plants etc at CNP, Nashik.

NBCC is into Project Management Consultancy (PMC) and real estate business.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023