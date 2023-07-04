Maha: Raigad records 160.2 mm rain in 24 hours

Maharashtra's Raigad district received an average rainfall of 160.2 mm in 24 hours ending Tuesday morning, an official said.

As per information provided by the district authorities, the highest rainfall of 99.5 mm was recorded in Sudhagad, while Uran logged the lowest 26.2 mm shower in 24 hours. The district has recorded 87.3 per cent average rainfall, it stated.

Forty-four houses and other structures were damaged amid heavy rains in the district since June 24, while 62 families have been evacuated to safer locations, the release stated.

