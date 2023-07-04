ALMA explores one of the youngest known protostellar disks with spiral arm, 1000 light-years away

Researchers utilizing the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) in Chile have discovered one of the youngest protostellar disks with a surprising spiral arm. The newly discovered disk, at a mere 35,000 years old, lies in a system called HH 211 in Perseus, 1000 light-years away

Comparable in size to the orbit of Uranus, this young disk holds immense potential for understanding the early stages of star and planet formation. The disk's spiral arm appears to be clumpy, indicating that the initial stages of planet formation may already be underway.

Led by Chin-Fei Lee of the Academia Sinica Institute of Astronomy and Astrophysics (ASIAA) in Taiwan, the team obtained a highly detailed image of the protostellar disk using dust emission using the ALMA observatory. To unveil the internal structures of the disk, including the spiral arm, they skillfully applied a high-pass filter.

"We are so excited to have detected and resolved the young HH 211 disk, unveiling the early structure of the protostellar disk. Our detection of a spiral arm in the disk midplane also has an important implication to the accretion process because spiral arms have been predicted to transport the disk material inward toward the central protostars," said Chin-Fei Lee, who is the leading author of this work

The discovery provides astronomers with invaluable insights into the formation of stars and planets during the earliest stages of stellar system evolution. The observation of a spiral arm in such a young protostellar disk suggests that these arms may be a common occurrence in the process of protostellar disk formation.

The above image shows a detailed view of the protostellar disk and its spiral arm obtained by the ALMA observatory. The research team created a model based on this image that reproduces the structure of the disk and the spiral arm.