Withdraw order to demolish Hanuman Temple in Chhawla: Delhi minister urges LG

Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Tuesday wrote to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, requesting him to ''withdraw orders to demolish the Chhawla Hanuman Temple''.

The letter, however, did not make clear when did the LG issue the order to demolish the temple and why.

Bhardwaj said local residents believe the temple protects the area and prevents accidents on the Chhawla bridge and claimed that they expressed anger over the LG's order when he went to inspect the Najafgarh Drain.

''The temple doesn't affect the traffic at the existing site; a new bridge has been constructed adjacent to the existing one, and all traffic will be diverted to it,'' Bhardwaj wrote in the letter.

He said the demolition of the temple ahead of the opening of the new bridge will be a bad omen and a huge insult to the local residents.

