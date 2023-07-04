Left Menu

Withdraw order to demolish Hanuman Temple in Chhawla: Delhi minister urges LG

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2023 18:31 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 17:59 IST
Withdraw order to demolish Hanuman Temple in Chhawla: Delhi minister urges LG
Saurabh Bhardwaj. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Tuesday wrote to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, requesting him to ''withdraw orders to demolish the Chhawla Hanuman Temple''.

The letter, however, did not make clear when did the LG issue the order to demolish the temple and why.

Bhardwaj said local residents believe the temple protects the area and prevents accidents on the Chhawla bridge and claimed that they expressed anger over the LG's order when he went to inspect the Najafgarh Drain.

''The temple doesn't affect the traffic at the existing site; a new bridge has been constructed adjacent to the existing one, and all traffic will be diverted to it,'' Bhardwaj wrote in the letter.

He said the demolition of the temple ahead of the opening of the new bridge will be a bad omen and a huge insult to the local residents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's drug; US judges halt healthcare bans for transgender youth and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Amneal Pharma's Parkinson's ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

FACTBOX-West Bank city of Jenin - focal point of conflict

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to explore 'dark universe'

Science News Roundup: Europe's Euclid space telescope launched on mission to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023