Withdraw order to demolish Hanuman Temple in Chhawla: Delhi minister urges LG
- Country:
- India
Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Tuesday wrote to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, requesting him to ''withdraw orders to demolish the Chhawla Hanuman Temple''.
The letter, however, did not make clear when did the LG issue the order to demolish the temple and why.
Bhardwaj said local residents believe the temple protects the area and prevents accidents on the Chhawla bridge and claimed that they expressed anger over the LG's order when he went to inspect the Najafgarh Drain.
''The temple doesn't affect the traffic at the existing site; a new bridge has been constructed adjacent to the existing one, and all traffic will be diverted to it,'' Bhardwaj wrote in the letter.
He said the demolition of the temple ahead of the opening of the new bridge will be a bad omen and a huge insult to the local residents.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saurabh Bhardwaj
- Bhardwaj
- Delhi Urban Development
- V K Saxena
- Chhawla
ALSO READ
"Focus on law and order..." Delhi Health Min Saurabh Bhardwaj responds to LG Saxena
Transparency came in PM Modi's tenure, India is becoming corruption free: BJP leader Suresh Bhardwaj
Vishal Bhardwaj came forward to support non-fiction crime author, S. Hussain Zaidi's next book R.A.W Hitman
Saurabh Bhardwaj inspects Najafgarh drain, directs that only treated sewage be released in Yamuna
Despite court order, appointment of DERC chairman was done by 'fraud': AAP Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj