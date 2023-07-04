Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 04-07-2023 19:13 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 19:13 IST
Sonowal lays foundation of IWT terminal at Bogibeel
  • Country:
  • India

The foundation stone of an Inland Waterways Transport (IWT) terminal was laid by Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal at Bogibeel in Dibrugarh on Tuesday. The tourist-cum-cargo IWT terminal will be developed at a cost of Rs 46.60 crore and is scheduled to be completed by February 2024. Speaking at the programme, Sonowal said, "Once developed, this terminal is likely to play a pivotal role in rejuvenating inland waterways transportation in the region for both cargo and passenger movement, paving the way for the growth of trade and commerce. ''The new terminal will help us realise the vision set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards enabling waterways transportation as a transformational factor''. He expressed hope that the modern terminal at Bogibeel will act as a catalyst towards reclaiming the lost glory of Dibrugarh as a major commercial hub and become a harbinger of growth for upper Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland in the days to come. The development of the terminal will play a crucial role in the development of upper Assam and nearby states in terms of cargo as well as passenger transportation, Sonowal said. Considering the growing popularity of inland waterways as an economical and efficient mode of transportation, other new industries like food processing, pharmaceuticals, cement, and others may come up in the region while boosting the economies of scale for existing major trade like tea, polymer, coal, and fertilizers, the Union minister said. The modern terminal is also likely to play a crucial role as a harbinger of growth for the tourism sector with major destinations like Sibsagar, Majuli, Itanagar, Ziro Valley, Pasighat, Roing, and Tawang Valley. The IWT terminal, under the aegis of Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), the nodal agency for inland waterways of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, will have features such as cargo and passenger berths, approach and other internal roads, transit shed, open storage area, truck parking area, and passenger waiting area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

