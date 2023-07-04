S&T Secretary welcomes delegates at G-20 Research and Innovation Initiative Summit

The Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Dr. Srivari Chandrasekhar welcomed delegates at the G-20 Research and Innovation Initiative (RIIG) Summit which started off in Mumbai today (July 4, 2023).

Recognising the significant role of research, development and innovation in growth and development, Dr. Chandrasekhar highlighted the constructive participation of all G-20 member countries in the drafting of the Ministerial Declaration of the G-20 science engagements.

India has taken forward the Research and Innovation Initiative (RIIG) during its Presidency in 2023 under the theme “Research and Innovation for Equitable Society”. A total of 5 RIIG meetings/conferences were hosted by India during 2023 under the theme “Research and Innovation for Equitable Society”. The RIIG Inception Meeting was held in Kolkata, followed by 4 thematic conferences in Ranchi (Theme: Materials for Sustainable Energy), Dibrugarh (Theme: Circular bioeconomy), Dharamshala (Theme: Eco-Innovations for Energy Transition), and Diu (Theme: Sustainable Blue-economy).

The meeting discussed and negotiated the draft Outcome document at the RIIG Summit today. It marks the culmination of the G-20 science engagements that took place through series of meetings in different parts of India during India’s G 20 Presidency in 2023.

The Outcome Document shall be release at the end of the Research Ministers Meeting which is scheduled to take place in Mumbai tomorrow, that is, on July 5, 2023.

