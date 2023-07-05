Light rains in Mumbai; IMD issues 'orange' alert

Left Menu

Parts of Mumbai witnessed light rainfall on Wednesday morning even as the India Meteorological Department IMD has issued an orange alert, predicting heavy to very heavy showers at a few places in the metropolis.A civic official said the island city, eastern and western suburbs recorded an average rainfall of 53.93 mm, 27.97 mm and 45.59 mm, respectively, in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Wednesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-07-2023 10:20 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 10:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Parts of Mumbai witnessed light rainfall on Wednesday morning even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange' alert, predicting heavy to very heavy showers at a few places in the metropolis.

A civic official said the island city, eastern and western suburbs recorded an average rainfall of 53.93 mm, 27.97 mm and 45.59 mm, respectively, in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Wednesday. The rain intensity reduced in most parts of Mumbai since Tuesday night and there were light showers in parts of the city and suburbs on Wednesday morning.

In its ''district forecast and warnings'' updated on Tuesday evening, the IMD Mumbai issued a 'orange' alert, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places here on Wednesday. A civic official said the IMD Mumbai has in its regular bulletin predicted ''moderate to heavy rain in the city and suburbs with a possibility of very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places'' in the next 24 hours.

Road traffic was normal on Wednesday as there was no waterlogging anywhere in the city, the official said.

Local trains were running normally on both the Central Railway and Western Railway corridors, authorities said.

But, some commuters claimed the suburban services were running 10 to 15 minutes late.

An official of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking said their bus services were normal and there was no diversion.

