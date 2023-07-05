Left Menu

Mumbai: Large portion of road caves in, several vehicles trapped; no casualty

Many other two-wheelers and four-wheelers which had already slipped down were also seen in the video.Fire bridge, civic staff and police rushed to the spot and cordoned-off the area around the affected road, a fire official said.There is no report of injury to anyone, the official said.

A huge portion of a road caved-in on Wednesday morning in Mumbai's Chunabhatti area, trapping several vehicles parked there, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty in the incident which took place at around 9 am, a fire brigade official said.

A civic official said the incident took place in Rahul Nagar close to the Eastern Express Highway in Chunabhatti area, where piling work was going on for a housing project of a construction company.

The official said as per information received from the fire brigade, a big portion of the land caved-in about 25 feet inside the huge excavated area dug for the building construction.

The official said eight to 10 two-wheelers and four-five four-wheelers were trapped under the debris.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, in which a white car was seen slipping down into the excavated area when the road caved-in. Many other two-wheelers and four-wheelers which had already slipped down were also seen in the video.

Fire bridge, civic staff and police rushed to the spot and cordoned-off the area around the affected road, a fire official said.

There is no report of injury to anyone, the official said. Last week, a road caved-in near Magathane Metro station area here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

