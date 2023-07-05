Left Menu

Storm disrupts air and train traffic in the Netherlands

Strong winds severely disrupted air and rail traffic in the Netherlands and authorities urged people to stay indoors after storm Poly hit the Dutch coast early on Wednesday with wind gusts of up to 120 kilometres (75 miles) per hour. The national meteorology institute gave a code red storm warning for a large part of the country, the highest level of alert.

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2023 13:00 IST
  • Netherlands

Strong winds severely disrupted air and rail traffic in the Netherlands and authorities urged people to stay indoors after storm Poly hit the Dutch coast early on Wednesday with wind gusts of up to 120 kilometres (75 miles) per hour.

The national meteorology institute gave a code red storm warning for a large part of the country, the highest level of alert. Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, one of Europe's busiest hubs, cancelled more than 300 flights, a spokesperson said, with traffic expected to be limited until at least 3 pm local time (1300 GMT).

Residents of the Noord-Holland province, which includes Amsterdam, were sent push alarms on mobile phones warning them to stay indoors and to reserve emergency service numbers for life-threatening situations. Train operator NS halted all train traffic in the north of the Netherlands, while a highway north of Amsterdam was closed due to falling trees.

