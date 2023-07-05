Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2023 16:54 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 16:26 IST
HDFC Bank records 15.8% loan growth in Q1
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Wednesday said it has registered a 15.8 percent rise in loans to Rs 16,15,500 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

The credit book was Rs 13,95,000 crore as of June 30 last year.

Gross transfers through inter-bank participation certificates and bills rediscounted, the bank’s advances grew 20.2 percent over June 30, 2022, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank’s deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 19,13,000 crore as of June 30, 2023, a growth of around 19.2 percent over Rs 16,05,000 crore as of June 30 last year, it added.

During April-June 2023, the bank purchased loans aggregating Rs 11,632 crore through the direct assignment route under the home loan arrangement with parent Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) Ltd, it said.

On July 1, HDFC Ltd merged with HDFC Bank, creating the biggest private sector lender.

The merged entity’s gross advances aggregated to approximately Rs 22,45,000 crore as of June 30, 2023, a growth of 13.1 percent over Rs 19,85,900 crore as of same period last year.

With regard to deposits, it said, it aggregated to approximately Rs 20,63,500 crore as of June 30, 2023, registering a rise of 16.2 percent from Rs 17,76,000 crore as of the same period a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

