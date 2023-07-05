Left Menu

Himachal CM lays foundation stone of police station at Shahpur

The government plans to allocate Rs 70 crore for the Shahpur-Fatehpur road project and has provided funds for Rehan College, he said, adding that approval has been granted for the opening of a Police Station in Bir.A Cabinet Sub-Committee, led by Agriculture Minister Prof Chander Kumar, has been formed to pursue a 7.19 per cent share of Himachal Pradesh in Chandigarh, Sukhu said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 05-07-2023 17:44 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 17:44 IST
Himachal CM lays foundation stone of police station at Shahpur
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu virtually laid the foundation stone of the Modern Police Station at Shahpur to be constructed with an outlay of Rs 5 crores on Wednesday, a statement issued here said.

Sukhu wanted to lay the foundation stone of this Police Station in person but could not reach Shahpur due to inclement weather conditions, it said. Reiterating the resolve to develop Kangra district as the tourism capital of the State, he said that Kangra airport would be expanded to increase tourist footfall, adding that the project would bring economic prosperity in the region.

The state government has initiated the process of land acquisition for its expansion and assured that it would provide government land to the displaced people whose land would be acquired in the expansion process so that no one is left homeless, Sukhu said. Efforts were afoot to improve air connectivity, including the construction of a hangar for choppers in Palampur, he said. The government plans to allocate Rs 70 crore for the Shahpur-Fatehpur road project and has provided funds for Rehan College, he said, adding that approval has been granted for the opening of a Police Station in Bir.

A Cabinet Sub-Committee, led by Agriculture Minister Prof Chander Kumar, has been formed to pursue a 7.19 per cent share of Himachal Pradesh in Chandigarh, Sukhu said. He criticised the previous BJP government for neglecting the state's interests in various projects, particularly in power projects undertaken by Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations; Fresenius launches biosimilar version of AbbVie's Humira at 5% discount and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lag...

 Global
2
Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

Ghana President Akufo-Addo commissions Water Supply Project

 Ghana
3
Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

Police seize large number of cattle heads from oil tanker in Assam's Kamrup

 India
4
IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar energy

IKEA Foundation commits to accelerate transition of UNHCR offices to solar e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023