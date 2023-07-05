Fire breaks out in west Delhi hotel, none hurt

A fire broke out in a hotel in west Delhi on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The fire started from the electric panel of the hotel in Hari Nagar, they said.

The call regarding the incident was received at 3.20 pm, following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The blaze was brought under control at 3.40 pm, they said.

No one was injured in the incident, they added.

