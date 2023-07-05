Gujarat: Two minor girls among three killed as two houses collapse in Rajkot district

A 50-year-old woman and two minor girls were killed while five persons were injured when two old houses collapsed after an adjacent wall fell on them in Jetpur town in Rajkot district of Gujarat on Wednesday, police said.

Prima facie, seepage from an overhead water tank and heavy rainfall in Jetpur, 70 km from Rajkot city, earlier this week might have weakened the foundation of the wall.

Local people and civic personnel pulled out eight persons from under the debris. Three of them died shortly after they were admitted to the Jetpur civil hospital, an official said.

''As per the preliminary information, two houses, built several decades ago, collapsed after an adjoining wall fell on them in Champraj Ni Bari area in Jetpur,'' said Rajkot Superintendent of Police Jaipal Singh Rathore.

The deceased included a 50-year-old woman and two girls, aged 7 and 10.

''The incident took place at around 3 pm when the wall fell on adjoining houses. The foundation of the wall may have weakened due to water seepage. Of the total eight persons trapped under the debris of the house, three died while five are undergoing treatment,'' said local MLA Jayesh Radadiya.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)