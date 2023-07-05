Left Menu

05-07-2023
Work underway to build Delhi's first bamboo theme park
Work is underway to build Delhi's first bamboo theme park -- Baansera -- which aims to enhance the ecological character of Yamuna floodplains and make it attractive as a recreational and cultural venue.

The project is being executed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena last August laid the foundation stone of the "city's first bamboo theme park" aiming to enhance the ecological character of Yamuna floodplains.

The project also envisions making it attractive as a recreational and cultural venue, officials said on Wednesday, adding that the work is underway to create this new eco-friendly space.

More than 25,000 special varieties of bamboo saplings, brought from Assam, will be planted here.

It will achieve the purpose of augmenting the much-needed public spaces in the capital on one hand, and also ensure that the rich biodiversity of the floodplain is preserved and maintained, the DDA earlier said.

The city's first-of-its-kind initiative has been named 'Baansera' as derived from the Hindi word 'Basera' meaning abode.

The floodplain and riverbed have often been "subjected to encroachments and unauthorised construction", resulting in a "grave assault" on the very existence of Yamuna as a river, the urban body had said.

