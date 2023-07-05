Left Menu

Maha: Red alert of excessive rainfall in Raigad district for Thursday

This year, the district recorded 70 per cent of the average rainfall at 459 mm. In the first four days of July, 188 mm of rainfall was recorded, officials said.

PTI | Raigad | Updated: 05-07-2023 22:15 IST | Created: 05-07-2023 22:15 IST
Maha: Red alert of excessive rainfall in Raigad district for Thursday
A red alert has been issued for Raigad district in Maharashtra for July 6, warning of excessive rainfall, officials said on Wednesday.The district has recorded 70 per cent of the average rainfall for June at 459 mm.

At 708.4 mm, the district recorded 22.5 per cent of the average annual rainfall (3,148 mm) so far in July.

''The average rainfall in Raigad district for June was 655 mm. This year, the district recorded 70 per cent of the average rainfall at 459 mm. In the first four days of July, 188 mm of rainfall was recorded,'' officials said.

