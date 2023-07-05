Webb discovers large amounts of dust within two supernovae, 22 million light-years away

For decades, astronomers have puzzled over the source of cosmic dust - a building block for many things in our universe. In a major breakthrough, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has found large amounts of dust within the ejecta of two Type II supernovae, Supernova 2004et (SN 2004et) and Supernova 2017eaw (SN 2017eaw), suggesting that supernovae played a key role in supplying dust to the early universe - following the explosion of a dying star, its leftover gas expands and cools to create dust.

These two supernovae are located in the spiral galaxy NGC 6946, 22 million light-years away from Earth.

The Webb observations have not only confirmed the presence of dust but have also revealed the amount of dust detected at this early stage in the supernova's life, thanks to the wavelength coverage and exquisite sensitivity of the telescope's MIRI (Mid-Infrared Instrument).

In SN 2004et, researchers discovered more than 5,000 Earth masses of dust, suggesting that dust can survive the shockwave. This supports that supernovae indeed played a key role in supplying dust to the early universe.

"Direct evidence of this phenomenon has been slim up to this point, with our capabilities only allowing us to study the dust population in one relatively nearby supernova to date – Supernova 1987A, 170,000 light-years away from Earth," said lead author Melissa Shahbandeh of Johns Hopkins University and the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, Maryland.

Researchers acknowledge that the current estimates of dust mass may represent only the tip of the iceberg. While the James Webb Space Telescope has allowed scientists to measure dust cooler than ever before, there may still be undetected, colder dust emitting radiation beyond the electromagnetic spectrum.

"There's a growing excitement to understand what this dust also implies about the core of the star that exploded. After looking at these particular findings, I think our fellow researchers are going to be thinking of innovative ways to work with these dusty supernovae in the future," said program lead Ori Fox of the Space Telescope Science Institute.