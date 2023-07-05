OPEC Secretary General: Four new countries consulted to join OPEC

OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais told the Emirati news agency on Wednesday that there are discussions with 4 new countries, Azerbaijan, Malaysia, Brunei and Mexico, to join the organization.

"Consultations with new countries from outside the organisation contribute to strengthening the cohesion of OPEC", Al Ghais added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)