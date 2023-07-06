Ternium restarts Mexico mine operations after hiatus when activists disappeared

Steelmaker Ternium said on Wednesday it had resumed operations at an iron ore mine in Mexico after a more than five-month hiatus sparked by clashes between the firm and local community over the disappearance of two environmental activists. "We have received a request to restart our operations from the community," the firm said in a statement, adding the company had a respectful relation with the missing activists, who were both community leaders.

The activists, Antonio Diaz and Ricardo Lagunes, had voiced concerns in the past over the harmful impact of the Aquila mine in western Michoacan state. The two men were reported missing on Jan. 15 and the company suspended operations five days later.

Ternium, controlled by Argentina's Techint Group, urged authorities to boost efforts to find the missing activists in order to reinstate order in the area, according to the statement. Lawyers for the activists, who are also members of the local community, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Community members carried out a blockade days after the disappearances, aiming to put pressure on the company to help find the two men. Ternium has its permits in order, and resuming operations will allow the community to benefit again from the mine's royalties, the company said.

