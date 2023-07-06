China's northern cities brace for more torrid heat

Chinese weather forecasters on Thursday issued a string of heat advisories across northern parts of the country as temperatures were expected to breach 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in some areas, stressing taxed power grids.

The torrid heat has gripped China for several weeks, pushing local governments to ask residents and businesses to curb the usage of electricity. Weather experts have predicted the extreme temperatures could eclipse last year's scorching spell, which lasted for more than two months. By 7 a.m. local time (2300 GMT) Beijing had already issued a red warning, the highest in a three-tier alert system. It is expected that the maximum temperature in most areas of the city will rise above 40 degrees Celsius, according to the state-backed Beijing Daily.

The meteorological observatory in northern Hebei province also issued a red alert, with temperatures in some areas expected to reach 40-43 Celsius on Thursday. China's Meteorological bureau issued orange alerts, the second highest alert, in mostly northern China with temperatures expected to hit 40 degree Celsius and above.

Orange warnings were also splashed across central and eastern North China in areas located in the Inner Mongolia region, Shaanxi, Henan and Shandong provinces. The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism on Thursday asked tour guides to minimise outdoor excursions. A tour guide at the Summer Palace in Beijing collapsed and died of heat stroke last Sunday, according to state media.

The Beijing weather observatory has recorded 18 days of high temperatures (above 35 degrees Celsius) for all of June to July 5, the most in the history of the same period since the station was built in 1951, according to state-backed Beijing Daily. Meanwhile, raging rain continues to grip the southwestern municipality of Chongqing. According to statistics, as of 11 p.m. local time (1500 GMT) on July 5, rainfall caused floods and geological disasters in 310 townships in 19 districts and counties, reported CCTV state media.

Severe floods have already killed 15 in Chongqing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)