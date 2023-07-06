Left Menu

Russian missile attack on Lviv, Ukraine, kills 3 people and wounds more, mayor says

A Russian missile attack in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, killed three people and wounded eight, the mayor said Thursday. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian war refugees have sought safety in Lviv from other areas to the east.

PTI | Lviv | Updated: 06-07-2023 10:02 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 09:58 IST
Russian missile attack on Lviv, Ukraine, kills 3 people and wounds more, mayor says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A Russian missile attack in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, killed three people and wounded eight, the mayor said Thursday. Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said around 60 apartments and 50 cars in the area of strike were damaged. Emergency service workers are searching in the debris for more people trapped.

Sadovyi addressed residents in a video message, saying the attack was the largest on Lviv's civilian infrastructure since the beginning of the full-scale invasion last year. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian war refugees have sought safety in Lviv from other areas to the east.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
2
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland
3
EV batteries remain major challenge for insurers - UK's Thatcham

EV batteries remain major challenge for insurers - UK's Thatcham

 United Kingdom
4
New technology sheds further light on how life formed on Earth

New technology sheds further light on how life formed on Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023