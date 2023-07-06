Goa braces for heavy rains as IMD issues 'red' alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red' alert for Goa, forecasting heavy rains in parts of both the districts of the coastal state on Thursday.

The weather department has predicted inundation of houses in low-lying areas, fall of weak trees and structures, localised and short-term disruption of essential services, and low visibility during intense rain spells.

The State Disaster Management Authority has set up two different helplines and control rooms, one each in North Goa and South Goa districts, for people to contact in case of any flooding.

“Heavy rains have been observed in Goa. People are advised not to venture into flood-prone areas. In case of any emergency, please contact the control rooms,” the authority said in a media statement issued on Wednesday evening.

As per the IMD, its weather station in state capital Panaji recorded 76.7 mm of rainfall on Wednesday, taking the total seasonal tally to 1,025.6 mm.

The IMD bulletin issued on Wednesday evening said moderate spells of rainfall activity are going on over the talukas of North Goa district. Rain-bearing clouds are approaching from the Arabian Sea in North Goa and South Goa districts, which are most likely to experience moderate to heavy rain spells on Thursday, it said.

Rain showers are most likely to be accompanied by winds with speed of 40 to 50 kmph over North Goa and South Goa, the IMD said. It has also said that isolated locations and ghat areas may receive prolonged spells of rain.

