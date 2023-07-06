Left Menu

Russian missile strikes apartment block in Lviv, kills at least four

A Russian missile attack killed at least four people in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, and rescuers were searching through the debris of an apartment building for survivors and casualties, the authorities said. Nine people were wounded and rescuers continued work at the site, the Interior Ministry said in a statement. The missile strike destroyed the top two floors of two sections of a building, it said.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 06-07-2023 10:27 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 10:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A Russian missile attack killed at least four people in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, and rescuers were searching through the debris of an apartment building for survivors and casualties, the authorities said.

Nine people were wounded and rescuers continued work at the site, the Interior Ministry said in a statement. The missile strike destroyed the top two floors of two sections of a building, it said. Regional Governor Maksym Kozytskyi posted a 13-second video showing a wide, curving, four-storey apartment building with parts of the upper floors missing or in rubble.

The posts from the officials followed widespread air alerts across Ukraine and reports of cruise missiles entering Ukrainian airspace. Local Mayor Andriy Sadovy reported a series of explosions in the city.

