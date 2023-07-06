NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft moves closer to runway

NASA's highly anticipated X-59 aircraft has reached a significant milestone in its journey towards revolutionizing supersonic travel. Last month, the aircraft made its way from the construction site to the flight line at Lockheed Martin Skunk Works in Palmdale, California, marking a crucial step towards its first flight.

Developed in collaboration with Lockheed Martin, NASA's X-59 aims to showcase the possibility of flying at supersonic speeds, surpassing Mach 1, while substantially reducing the deafening sonic boom associated with such flights. The goal is to replace the loud sonic boom to a quiet sonic thump, opening up new possibilities for supersonic air travel over land - twice as fast.

Now that the aircraft has moved to the flight line, the next phase involves a series of comprehensive ground tests to ensure its safety.

By flying the X-59 aircraft over several communities, NASA aims to collect essential data on human responses to the sound generated during supersonic flight. The dataset will be crucial in determining the impact of supersonic travel on people and their environment. This data will then be delivered to regulatory authorities in the United States and internationally to support the potential approval of commercial supersonic flights over land.

X-59, the centerpiece of NASA's Quesst mission, represents a significant leap forward in aviation technology and holds the potential to revolutionize air travel by making supersonic flights a reality without disrupting the peace and tranquillity of the people below. With each milestone accomplished, the dream of a quieter and more sustainable future for supersonic flights comes closer to fruition.