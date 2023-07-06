Alkem Laboratories forays into ophthalmology segment

Drug firm Alkem Laboratories on Thursday said it has forayed into the ophthalmology segment with the launch of an extensive portfolio of eye-care products.

The nationwide launch of the company's ophthalmology product range ensures that patients across India have access to quality eye-care formulations at an affordable price, the company said in a statement.

''In this new segment, we are aspiring to make it big with the introduction of new, innovative, and futuristic formulations,'' Alkem Laboratories Managing Director Sandeep Singh said.

With a comprehensive product range and a patient-centric approach, the company aims to empower ophthalmologists to provide exceptional care and improve patients' lives, he added.

