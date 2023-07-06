Woman injured after hospital's ceiling plaster falls on her
06-07-2023
A 65-year-old woman was injured when the ceiling plaster of a hospital in Kalwa in Thane district fell on her, an official said on Thursday.
The incident took place on Wednesday evening in a hospital in Manisha Nagar and the woman, who was part of the facility's housekeeping team, was treated there itself, TMC district disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.
A civic team visited the site to find out about the structural details of the hospital, he added.
