Smriti Irani asks NCPCR to identify infrastructure gaps in child care homes

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani has asked the NCPCR to review infrastructure gaps in child care homes and present those to the ministry so that those can be addressed in the Union Budget, a senior official has said.

Section 27 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act makes it mandatory to establish at least one Child Welfare Committee in each district as the authority to dispose of cases for the care, protection, treatment, development and rehabilitation of children in need and provide for their basic needs and human rights protection. According to the official, Irani requested the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) -- the apex child rights body -- to review the infrastructure gaps and present those for funding in Union Budget. Infrastructure and financial support will be provided to the states and Union Territories to facilitate the setting up of Child Welfare Committees in every district and to ensure their effective functioning, according to Mission Vatsalya.

The children's home being constructed are required have two rooms of 300 square feet each for Child Welfare Committees. Where an existing home has the required space available, it will have to be provided to the committee, the official said. However, in districts where there are no children's homes or the existing home has no space for the committee, funding will be provided under the mission for constructing or renting a suitable space, the official added. Mission Vatsalya provides Rs 9.25 lakh for the construction of Child Welfare Committee buildings, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)