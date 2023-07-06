Gravitational waves can help calculate rate of cosmic expansion

The rate at which celestial objects are receding away from each other, a phenomenon known as cosmic expansion, has been a topic of debate for over a century. The discrepancy, known as the "Hubble tension," has sparked curiosity and concern within the cosmology community. In a major breakthrough, researchers from UC Santa Barbara, the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research in Bangalore, India, and the Inter-University Center for Astronomy and Astrophysics in Pune, India, have developed an innovative approach that utilizes gravitational waves to measure the rate at which the universe is expanding.

Measuring the rate of cosmic expansion involves determining the velocity and distance between objects across vast cosmic distances. Typically, two methods are used to measure these distances, with the first one involving the use of standard rulers - objects with known lengths - and then observing their apparent size in the sky.

Another method involves using standard candles, which are objects with known luminosity, and determining their distances based on their apparent brightness. These methods, along with the "cosmic distance ladder," have been instrumental in measuring cosmic expansion.

The new method proposed by theoretical astrophysicist Tejaswi Venumadhav Nerella and his team belongs to the second class but it uses gravitational lensing - a phenomenon which occurs when massive objects warp spacetime, causing waves passing near them to bend. In rare cases, gravitational lensing can produce multiple copies of the same gravitational wave signal that reach Earth at different times. By studying the delays between these signals, the researchers believe they can calculate the rate of cosmic expansion precisely.

"We understand very well just how sensitive gravitational wave detectors are, and there are no astrophysical sources of confusion, so we can properly account for what gets into our catalog of events. The new method has sources of error that are complementary to those of existing methods, which makes it a good discriminator," co-author Nerella said.

In this method, the gravitational wave signals would come from binary black holes - pairs of black holes orbiting each other that eventually merge, releasing enormous amounts of energy in the form of gravitational waves. Although strongly lensed examples of these signals are yet to be detected, the next generation of ground-based detectors is expected to possess the necessary sensitivity to make such observations, the researchers said.

The researchers project that the next-gen detectors will begin their search for merging black holes within the next decade, potentially recording signals from millions of black hole pairs, a small fraction of which (around 10,000) will exhibit multiple appearances due to gravitational lensing. By studying the distribution of delays between these repeated appearances, valuable insights into the Hubble expansion rate can be obtained.

According to lead author Souvik Jana the new technique, unlike other methods, does not require precise knowledge of the exact locations or distances to the binary black holes. The only requirement is the accurate identification of a sufficiently large number of these lensed signals.

Furthermore, the researchers emphasized that the observations of lensed gravitational waves may also shed light on other cosmological questions, including the elusive nature of dark matter, which constitutes a significant portion of the universe's energy content.