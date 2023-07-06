Ajmera Realty & Infra India Q1 sales bookings down 44 pc to Rs 225 crore

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd on Thursday reported a 44 per cent decline in its sales bookings to Rs 225 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year.

Its sales bookings stood at Rs 400 crore in the year-ago period.

The carpet area sold fell 14 per cent to 1,35,460 square feet in April-June period of this fiscal year from 1,57,438 square feet in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

The Mumbai-based company is focused on development of luxury and mid-luxury residential projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)