Ajmera Realty & Infra India Q1 sales bookings down 44 pc to Rs 225 crore
Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd on Thursday reported a 44 per cent decline in its sales bookings to Rs 225 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year.
Its sales bookings stood at Rs 400 crore in the year-ago period.
The carpet area sold fell 14 per cent to 1,35,460 square feet in April-June period of this fiscal year from 1,57,438 square feet in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.
The Mumbai-based company is focused on development of luxury and mid-luxury residential projects.
