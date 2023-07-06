Left Menu

Tata Tiago crosses 5 lakh sales mark

One of the main factors influencing Tiagos growth has been the availability of various powertrain options for customers where they can choose between petrol, CNG, and electric engines, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Head Marketing Vinay Pant told PTI.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2023 16:38 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 16:11 IST
Tata Tiago crosses 5 lakh sales mark
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@TataMotors)
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Motors on Thursday said its hatchback Tiago has crossed the 5 lakh sales mark amid dwindling fortunes of the entry-level segment in the domestic market.

The latest one lakh units sales mark for the model has come within a span of 15 months, which indicates its rising appeal to customers seeking a dynamic and comfortable driving experience, the auto major said in a statement. The Tiago range comes in multiple powertrain options of petrol, CNG and electric. In addition, the Tiago NRG comes in an SUV-inspired design with off-roading capabilities which is also available in both Petrol & CNG options. ''One of the main factors influencing Tiago's growth has been the availability of various powertrain options for customers where they can choose between petrol, CNG, and electric engines,'' Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Head Marketing Vinay Pant told PTI. As of Q1 FY24, the Tiago family's product mix comprises 45 percent petrol variants, 42 percent electric vehicles (EVs), and 13 percent compressed natural gas (CNG) variants, he added. Pant noted that the model has gained popularity among first-time car buyers, with 71 percent of customers making their maiden car purchase in FY23. Furthermore, 60 percent of Tiago's sales come from urban markets, and the remaining 40 percent from the rural markets, highlighting its broad appeal across different customer segments, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [Consumer Reports]

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
4
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023