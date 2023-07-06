Maha: Heavy rainfall in several places across Marathwada but deficit continues

Rains lashed isolated places in all eight districts of Marathwada region of central Maharashtra in the 24 hours ending on Thursday morning, an official said here.

But the region continues to have overall rainfall deficit, he said.

The highest rainfall since Wednesday morning -- 132 mm -- was recorded in Gangamasla circle of Beed district.

As many as 37 circles (a circle comprises several villages) received more than 65 mm of rainfall. The Babra circle of Aurangabad recorded the lowest 65.75 mm of rainfall. District-wise number of circles receiving heavy rainfall in 24 hours: Aurangabad-3, Jalna- 1, Beed- 6, Latur- 10, Osmanabad- 2, Nanded- 8, Parbhani- 4, Hingoli- 3.

As of Thursday, Marathwada is facing a deficit of 36.8 percent compared to the normal. Against the expected normal rainfall of 170 mm since June 1, it has received 107.4 mm rain, the official said.

