CBRE introduces integrated solutions for project management; to hire around 400 employees in new biz line

Real estate consultant CBRE India on Thursday said it has introduced an integrated solution, backed by data and latest technology, for project management and will hire around 400 employees this year in this new business line to provide better services to its clients.

The company has been doing project management for more than two decades. It has offered services to more than 1,300 clients and managed over 1 billion square feet area. Now, it has launched an integrated platform, combining multiple services.

In a press conference, CBRE announced the launch of a ''new integrated, data & technology-led solution platform -- 'Development Solutions' under its project management business line''.

The company said the integrated solutions will help its clients -- developers and investors -- save up to 12 per cent project cost and also timelines by up to 5 per cent.

CBRE India aims to capture 25-30 per cent market share in the next three years.

''With Development Solutions, we have expanded our capabilities to cater to the specific needs of our investor and developer clients, providing them with a comprehensive suite of services,'' said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE.

The service will offer a holistic approach to real estate development.

''Our team of experts will work together with developers and investors to deliver tailored solutions that maximize value, mitigate risks, and unlock untapped potential,'' Magazine said.

The company currently has 2,200 employees under project management vertical out of total strength of around 11,500 staffs, he added.

Magazine said the project management vertical contributes around 20 per cent to the annual revenue.

He said the revenue of project management business line will grow after the introduction of this integrated solution but added that its share might not rise as other verticals are also growing.

''With the existing strength of more than 2,200 employees, the project management business division plans to increase the headcount by around 400 in this new service line this year,'' CBRE said.

The 'Development Solutions' will be an integrated service built with a combination of various services such as ESG-Sustainability, Cost Consultancy, Design Advisory & Design Management, Development Advisory, and Testing & Commissioning in different measures as per project requirements and client preferences.

CBRE has constituted a 300-member strong team under the Development Solution platform, which will have subject matter experts across India.

Gurjot Bhatia, Managing Director, Project Management, India, Middle East, South-East Asia & North Africa, CBRE India, said, ''Development Solutions isn't just an addition to our portfolio; it's a seamless integration that amplifies the impact of our existing project management services. By combining our extensive knowledge, industry insights, and innovative thinking, we are reshaping the future of real estate development.'' CBRE's project management business team has a footprint across 120 cities and is equipped with tools such as Building Information Modeling (BIM), Virtual Reality (VR), and Augmented Realty (AR).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)