NASA's asteroid explorer 'Psyche' nearly complete ahead of October launch

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 09-07-2023 09:47 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 09:47 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@NASAJPL)

The Psyche spacecraft, NASA's ambitious mission to explore a metal-rich asteroid of the same name, is nearing completion as it prepares to launch in October 2023. With final assembly, testing, and launch operations underway, the mission is on track after experiencing a one-year delay to ensure critical testing was completed, the agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California tweeted on Saturday.

The mission engineers and technicians are yet to install the solar arrays, which will provide power to the onboard systems during the spacecraft's long journey to the Psyche asteroid, which is expected to take approximately four years. Additionally, the imagers, which will capture high-resolution images of the asteroid's surface, are also yet to be installed.

Psyche will launch on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy's Launch Complex 39A and will reach asteroid Psyche in August 2029, orbiting it for 26 months to closely examine the giant metal-rich world that could hold valuable insights into the formation and evolution of our solar system.

Located in the outer portion of the main asteroid belt, between Mars and Jupiter, the Psyche asteroid is believed to be the remnants of a core of a planetesimal - a building block of a small rocky planet. By exploring this unique celestial body, scientists hope to uncover clues about the early history and composition of terrestrial planets like Earth.

The spacecraft will be equipped with a suite of scientific instruments, including multispectral cameras, Gamma Ray and neutron spectrometers (GRNS) and magnetometers to study the asteroid's magnetic field, surface features, and elemental composition in great detail.

