Odd News Roundup: Canadian farmer's thumbs-up emoji leads to $62,000 fine for undelivered flax

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2023 10:56 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 10:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

A Canadian farmer has been ordered to pay more than C$82,000 ($61,784) in damages over an emoji confusion that a Saskatchewan judge resolved by ruling that a thumbs-up image is enough to accept contractual terms. Chris Achter, the owner of a farming company in Swift Current, Saskatchewan, had sent a thumbs-up emoji in response to a photograph of a flax-buying contract sent to him by a grains buyer in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

