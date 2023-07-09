Tree branch falls on house, girl killed in UP

A 10-year-old girl died on Sunday when a tree branch fell on the tin shed of her house following rains, police said, The girl's younger brother was also injured in the incident.

Circle Officer (Sirathu) Avadhesh Vishvakarma said the incident took place at 5 am when the girl identified as Anamika and her brother were sleeping.

