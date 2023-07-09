Widespread rainfall continue to lash parts of Rajasthan

Widespread rainfall continued to lash parts of Rajasthan as Udaipurwati in Jhunjhunu recorded a maximum of 12 cm of rains till Sunday morning, the MeT department.

According to the department, Malsisar (Jhunjhunu), Jhunjhunu, Mangaliyawas (Ajmer) and Sikar recorded 11, 9, 8 and 7 cm rains respectively. A few areas received heavy to very heavy rains while moderate to heavy rainfall occurred in many areas from Saturday till this morning.

Many other areas recorded below 7 cm rains. Monsoon is likely to remain active in the districts of Jaipur, Bharatpur, Udaipur, Ajmer and Kota divisions of eastern Rajasthan for the next two-three days, during which light to moderate rains are expected in most parts and heavy rains at some places.

A MeT department official said that heavy rain activities are likely to reduce over east Rajasthan from July 12 onwards. “After that, there is a possibility of an increase in rain activities due to the revival of monsoon from July 14-15,” the official added.

