Two-day annual Kailash yatra to begin on September 11 in J-K’s Doda

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-07-2023 16:05 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 16:05 IST
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have reviewed the arrangements for the annual two-day Kailash Yatra, scheduled to be held on September 11 and 12, an official said on Sunday.

The arrangements were discussed at a joint meeting chaired by District Development Commissioner, Doda, Vishesh Mahajan and attended by senior civil, police and security officers, besides panchayat members and the president of the Sanatan Dharam Sabha, Bhaderwah, Kailash Sewa Sangh, the official said.

The yatra to the 14,700-foot-high Kailash Kund, depicting the ancient Nag culture, commences with the departure of the ''charri mubarak'' (holy mace) from the centuries-old Vasuki Nag temple at Gatha in Doda.

The official said the Sanatan Dharam Sabha sought foolproof security arrangements for the historic pilgrimage, accommodation facilities for the pilgrims, transport and firewood arrangements and water and electricity.

Responding to the issues raised by the Sabha, Mahajan issued on-the-spot directions to those concerned for a successful yatra.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda, Abdul Qayoom was asked to deploy a sufficient number of police personnel along the yatra routes to ensure the safety of the pilgrims, the official said, adding that the additional superintendent of police, Bhaderwah was asked to ensure a hassle-free movement of the vehicles carrying the pilgrims.

The official said the forest department was asked to make firewood available at Kailash Kund and at Hayan, where the yatra will have a night halt.

Mahajan also directed the roads and buildings department to clear the landslides on the Bhaderwah-Chamba road for a smooth and hassle-free movement of vehicles during the yatra.

