2 boys rescued after tin shed collapses in west Delhi: Officials

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2023 17:41 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 17:41 IST
Two eight-year-old boys were rescued after a tin shed collapsed at Zakhira in west Delhi's Moti Nagar on Sunday, a day after the city was lashed by heavy rains, officials said.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials, search-and-rescue operations were carried out to ascertain if more people were trapped under the debris.

However, the operation was concluded by 11.35 am and the two boys trapped under the debris were safely rescued. Since they had sustained minor injuries, they were admitted to a nearby hospital.

The boys were identified as Aalam and Maraluddin, the officials said, adding that one of the fire operators -- Daljeet -- sustained injuries during the rescue operation.

The officials said following the heavy rainfall on Saturday, several areas in the national capital witnessed waterlogging and the DFS control room received 15 calls related to house-collapse incidents.

A call about a house collapse was received at 9.34 am on Sunday following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, DFS Director Atul Garg said.

Delhi recorded 153 mm rain in a 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, the India Meteorological Department said.

An interaction between a Western Disturbance and monsoonal winds is leading to an intense rainfall spell over northwest India, including Delhi, which experienced the season's first ''very heavy'' rainfall on Saturday, it added.

