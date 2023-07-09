Left Menu

Excess rainfall in parts of Uttar Pradesh; traffic hit in cities

The rains were followed by cloudy skies. Owing to the heavy downpour, the water level rose in the rivers flowing through the state, including Ganga, Ramganga, Yamuna and Rapti, the MeT said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-07-2023
Uttar Pradesh recorded widespread excess rainfall on Sunday, causing a rise in river water levels, hitting traffic movement in cities, and inundating farms in rural pockets.

Of the 75 districts in the state, rainfall was witnessed in around 68 districts, according to Indian Metrological Department (IMD) data.

During the past 24 hours till 12 pm, Uttar Pradesh recorded an average rainfall of 1.3 cm -- 56 per cent higher than normal and categorised as ''excess'' rainfall -- the weather data showed.

The districts in western Uttar Pradesh adjoining Delhi and Uttarakhand, particularly Meerut zone, received more rainfall than those in the central and eastern parts of the state. The rains were followed by cloudy skies. Owing to the heavy downpour, the water level rose in the rivers flowing through the state, including Ganga, Ramganga, Yamuna and Rapti, the MeT said. In the state capital, heavy rains during the afternoon led to waterlogging in several parts of the city, causing traffic snarls for commuters.

